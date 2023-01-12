SHREVEPORT, La. – Dietitians and nutritionists have long touted the importance of a good diet to maintain weight and health. But there is emerging evidence when food is consumed is also important.
A study recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Obesity Reviews found that people who consumed most of their calories earlier in the day lost more weight than people who consumed the same number of calories, but ate more of them in the evening. The study was a meta-analysis of nine clinical trials with a combined total of 485 adults studied.
In addition to weight loss, researchers also found people who consumed their calories earlier in the day saw improvement in blood pressure, cholesterol levels and insulin sensitivity.
Ochsner LSU Health dietitian Courtney Hammons Butts says she often emphasizes the value of an early dinner for both sleep and weight loss.
“It’s really important to eat at least two to three hours before you go to bed, so you can get a good night’s sleep. When you don’t get a good night’s sleep, you have an increase in ghrelin, feel more hungry the next day, and of course, that has negative impacts if you are trying to lose weight," Butts said.
Studies focusing on when people eat, and not just what they eat, have led to the development of a new specialty among nutrition researchers called chrono-nutrition. These nutritionists encourage people to eat breakfast, eat carbs earlier in the day, eat dinner early in the evening and make dinner the smallest meal of the day.