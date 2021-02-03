Bossier City, LA - Major progress on the new road that will lead to a new entrance to Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City.
The new road starts where Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 come together near Louisiana Downs. It will branch off of that area and head right into Barksdale Air Force Base. It's a 74 million dollar project. The head of Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson was part of a tour on Wednesday. He says they are ahead of schedule right now and expect to have this road ready for traffic in about 9 to 10 months.
"This is a project that had been on the books for a number of years and I am super excited that Governor John Bel Edwards and the folks at the department were able to put together a massive plan. As you know we used Garvee Bonds for the very first time, this was some innovative funding. And, were using what is called 'design build' where you actually design and build the project simultaneously.
"This is going to drive the economy I thing for the future here in northwest Louisiana particularly here on this base. It will be a second entrance that will prevent a great deal of disruption for what happens on the base. But, also some of the congestion that occurs for the local community with folks traveling in and out of this military installation," said Secretary Shawn Wilson, Louisiana DOTD.
The DOTD project will go right up to the property line of the Air Force base when it's complete. The Air Force has to create a new entrance, gate and security before traffic can actually come and go and have access to the base.