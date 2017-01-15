Here's a question: What is the most observed planet in the solar system? You don't need Captain Obvious nor Captain Kirk to answer. It's Mother Earth.
Thanks to the whiz kid scientists at NASA, the observation of the Earth's atmosphere has now risen to an unprecedented level. The launch of satellites from the belly of a jet flying at nearly 40,000 feet.
The launch occurred in mid-December when most attention was focused on cold weather problems. But these little orbiters are getting positioned now to observe tropical weather, or simply put, hurricanes and tropical storms.
"CYGNESS was designed to fly 35 degrees north and south latitude so we are targeting the tropics and that was done specifically so we could we could observe tropical storms and hurricanes," said Dr. Derek Posslet of the University of Michigan's School of Science.
Knowledge of the dangers of tropical systems is at an all-time intelligence level. But the protection of life and property has also become more paramount. So scientists are on an ever seeking mission to learn more.
"There are several unanswered questions about how wind speeds interact with waves and surface fluxes from the ocean. How those surface fluxes feedback," Posslet said.
In simpler terms - storm surge or the prediction of storm surge of from a hurricane making landfall. Plus timing and location which are always tricky.
"For the most part we can predict track very accurately. We still have a very hard time how intense those storms will be when they get where they are going. And the intensity of hurricanes is really what causes all of the damage. So it's in particular the wind speed and the way the waves drive water into the coast with the storm surge and the intensity of the winds," Posslet said.
The intensity of the storms factors into whether to evacuate or shelter in place. Air force recon missions fly into storms and there is information from ocean platforms that are the standard, along with conventional singular satellites which snap picture type images. But the "CYGNESS" project now brings the added advantage by first the orbiters shooting microwaves into and through the storms and will do the process in succession of every 90 minutes, 24 hours a day. It's never been done until now.
By the way, it's just not for warm weather season. The satellites will have quite a range of motion so to speak.
"But will orbit enough north and south some the winter type storms form in all and winter and spring seasons in both northern and southern hemispheres. Framework where we send up multiple satellites that can observe the same spot in rapid succession is lot of what we will need to do a lot of in of the future so it's exciting to be doing this for the first time,"Posslet said.