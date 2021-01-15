As you know, scams are an ongoing problem and the COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to many new variations.
The Inspector General of Social Security, Gail S. Ennis, is warning the public about fraudulent letters threatening suspension of Social Security benefits due to COVID-19-related office closures. Ennis wants to ensure the public they will not suspend or discontinue benefits because their offices are closed to walk-in visitors.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General is alerting the public about fraud schemes related to COVID-19. For example, scammers are offering COVID-19 tests to Medicare beneficiaries in exchange for personal details, including Medicare information. However, the services are unapproved and illegitimate.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is also alerting people about various COVID-19-related fraud and scams, including contact tracing scams to treatment claims, government imposter scams, and fraud related to economic impact payments. To learn about all COVID-19-related fraud and scams click here and to report the scams you see click here.
No government agency will contact you offering COVID-19-related grants or economic impact payments in exchange for personal financial information, an advance fee, or gift cards. These are scams. Visit Treasury’s website if you suspect economic impact payment fraud.
The Social Security Administration can be reached at www.socialsecurity.gov, or by calling 1-800-772-1213. You can also call your local office; office telephone numbers are available by clicking here.