BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A section of Linton Road from Airline Drive to Old Palmetto Road has been opened to traffic with the completion of a new bridge over Flat River and extension of the roadway to eliminate a hazardous curve at the bridge site.
Motorists driving Linton Road will also find another new wrinkle with the addition of a turn lane at the intersection of Airline Drive. Striping and signage at the intersection has been completed.
Drivers will now be able to utilize the new lane to turn either north onto Palmetto Drive, go straight onto West Linton or turn south on Airline Drive, providing drivers with two left-turn lanes.
The additional lane at the intersection is intended to help alleviate heavy traffic, especially during the morning rush hours.