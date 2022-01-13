BATON ROUGE, La. — A new call center with plans to open this spring in Shreveport will create 600 new jobs, according to an announcement Thursday.
Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT) President and CEO Hunter Croft said the company is investing $1.5 million to develop a customer care center in the East Ridge Plaza business center in Shreveport. Renovations to the site with infrastructure upgrades, equipment installation and additional parking are underway, with operations scheduled to begin in March.
The company is hiring for all positions, including customer care specialists, quality analysts, training leaders, operations leadership and more. Hiring begins in February.
“Advanced Call Center Technologies’ investment in Shreveport is a win for Louisiana’s Northwest region,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news release. “The more than 900 jobs resulting from the project will have a positive impact on economic activity in the region. We appreciate ACT’s commitment to the state and are proud of Louisiana’s highly skilled workforce, which helps foster the strong business climate that allows companies like ACT to hit the ground running.”
Philadelphia-based ACT provides multi-channel customer service support, fraud and dispute management, claim processing and other services to a variety of clients, including those in the financial industry. Established in 1997, the company has more than 10,000 employees across the U.S. and beyond. Operating 24/7, the company provides services in eight languages.
“ACT’s addition of our new Shreveport customer care center is central to our 2022 and beyond growth plans,” Croft said. “Our new customer care center capacity has room for over 1,000 new teammates, including work from home or onsite positions. We’re ecstatic about the opportunity to be a part of the Shreveport community, and it comes at an exciting time in our business journey having just completed the transition to an employee-owned company. We know the addition of the local skilled, eager workforce along with our solid wages, great culture and personal growth opportunities is going to be a perfect fit.”
To secure ACT’s customer care center in Shreveport, the state of Louisiana provided the company with a competitive incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart. This will be supported by a commitment of up to $500,000 of workforce training services provided by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
Additionally, the company is receiving a $500,000 performance-based award for permanent infrastructure expenditures and to subsidize lease expenses. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Enterprise Zone program. The City of Shreveport and Caddo Parish Industrial Development Board are also negotiating a performance-based grant with the company to support the 600 direct new jobs being created.
“This is an important win for Shreveport and our citizens,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a news release. “Advanced Call Center Technologies will be filling hundreds of entry level positions and creating a career path for recent graduates and our return-to-work population. New hires will gain technical skills training that is vital for building out a knowledge-based economy. We are committed to working with our public and private partners to attract new companies to Shreveport. Our Office of Economic Development will continue to dedicate resources and countless hours to ensure that additional investments are possible.”
“The North Louisiana Economic Partnership is excited to see this project so close to launching operations, as we have been working with the company’s representatives to identify the right site for them since late 2019.” said Justyn Dixon, North Louisiana Economic Partnership president said in a news release. "Since we began those initial conversations, the project has gotten bigger and better in terms of the number of jobs to be created and the wages associated with them. This investment is a direct result of entities working together with the common goal for success. NLEP is proud to have worked with LED, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Caddo Industrial Development Board, the City of Shreveport, and the property owner to provide strategic support and ensure quality jobs come to North Louisiana. We are committed to continue working with them alongside ACT to get these jobs filled as quickly as possible.”