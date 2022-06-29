SHREVEPORT, La. - New Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese Jr. is off to a running start in his first week officially on the job. He is doing research to get bids in on a much needed medic unit. With the passage of a new bond, he's hopeful that he can start the process of getting new fire trucks as well.
"We passed the bond to purchase new vehicles, so we have plans to purchase several new fire trucks, the problem we are facing is that you can't get vehicles right now," Reese said.
There was only one bid put in originally for the medic unit and the bid did not match the approved budget so it is back to drawing board, he said.