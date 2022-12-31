SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members were sworn into to office Saturday morning at the city's Convention Center.
Arceneaux, a Republican, defeated state Sen. Greg Traver, a Democrat, with just over 56% of the votes cast in the Dec. 10 runoff.
City Council members Gary Brooks of District B, Alan Jackson of District E and Ursula Bowman of District G were elected Dec. 10. Jim Taliaferro was elected to District C on Nov. 8.
District A's Tabatha Taylor, District D's Grayson Boucher and District F's James Green were reelected without opposition.