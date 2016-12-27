The Shreveport City Council headed up their final meeting of 2016 with a vote to approve taking out a loan to finance 90 new police vehicles and 14 garbage trucks for the city.
The purchase will be the largest the city has made for police cars in quite some time. Officials say the financing of this type of equipment purchase is relatively standard, as well as necessary, due to the city falling behind in replacing old units in recent years.
The decision follows the approval of a budget millions of dollars less than the 2016 budget, but with all the same services promised. Despite that seal of approval, one council member says serious conversations about money are coming in the new year. Council member Michael Corbin of District D believes more cuts will need to be made with the state of the budget as passed, starting with big budget departments, like police and fire.
"I think several council members have concerns about where we're gonna be with the revenue, and if we are going to bring in enough revenue to meet all our expenses," said Corbin prior to the council meeting.
Corbin plans to call a meeting of the Audit and Finance Committee their first council meeting in the new year to further assess where cuts could potentially be made. He said that meeting would most likely take place at the beginning of March.