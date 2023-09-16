New Shrine of the Five Priests, Servants of God consecrated, Yellow Fever Epidemic of 1873

SHREVEPORT, La. - On Saturday, the new Shrine of the Five Priests, Servants of God was consecrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 315 Marshall Street, followed by an organ recital and an all-night vigil.
This ceremony honors the five priests who provided comfort to those stricken in Shreveport’s Yellow Fever Epidemic of 1873, the third-largest yellow fever epidemic in United States' history.
Yellow fever killed a quarter of Shreveport’s population.
Those five priests recognized the need for action and tried providing comfort to the sick, sacrificing their own lives. The shrine is meant to honor and remember their sacrifice.
“This shrine that we have blessed today is not to worship these five priests, but to remember them and to remember what they did,” said Bishop Francis Malone, bishop of Catholic Diocese of Shreveport.
Five priests received an offer to move elsewhere to avoid the fever, but decided to stay and minister to those in need.
Fathers Jean Pierre and Isidore Quemerais of Shreveport’s Holy Trinity Church were among the first group of volunteers to care for yellow fever victims. These two priests called for aid from other priests in Shreveport, Monroe and Natchitoches, leading to the other three priest coming to help, Father Jean-Marie Biler, Father Louis Marie Gergaud, and Father Francois LeVezouet.
All five priests died within three weeks of the initial outbreak.
An early freeze in October of 1873, sent the mosquito population that was spreading the disease into hibernation.
Cheryl White, Professor of History at LSUS, hopes the priests and their bravery encourages others.
“I hope that people will see this shrine and be inspired, be inspired by the example of these priest, to be inspired by their holiness, by their selflessness, and to see in them a model, a model for life for all of us, from whatever walk of life we come from,” said White.
All five of the fallen priests are in the works to potentially become saints.
