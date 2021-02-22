MANSFIELD, La. -- DeSoto Parish residents without water service now have two sites with extended hours to pick up cases of water.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson secured the assistance of the Louisiana National Guard to man two sites -- Dave Means Building on Highway 171 in Grand Cane and Stonewall Government Place on Highway 171 in Stonewall. Soldiers will hand out bottled water from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day beginning Tuesday.
So far, over 400,000 bottles of water have been distributed to citizens in need, Richardson said.
He also expressed appreciation to the public, fire districts, law enforcement officers and DeSoto Parish School Board for volunteering their time over the past six days in getting water to community members as quickly as possible.