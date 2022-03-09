BATON ROUGE, La. - Ending a 14-month process that stirred up controversy, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has approved new social studies standards for public school students.
BESE said earlier that the new benchmarks should balance disciplinary skills with content knowledge. The board also wanted students to see a more coherent sequence of events and and for the standards to better integrate historical perspectives from a wide range of backgrounds.
Under the plan, kindergarten students will learn about life in their home, school and local community. Second graders will study the geography of North America, Native American cultures and national symbols.
Third graders will learn the American story, including the Louisiana Purchase, the abolition of slavery and about civil rights leaders. Fifth graders will tackle the medieval period and high school students U.S. history from 1776-2008.
The benchmarks are set to be in place for the 2023-24 school year, which will give teachers time to overhaul a curriculum that was supposed to be updated by 2017.
Read more on the history curriculum from our news partner The Advocate.