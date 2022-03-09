BATON ROUGE, La. - Some of the authors of the first draft of new social studies standards disavowed the final version approved by Louisiana's top school board Wednesday and said they were unfairly criticized for trying to inject a distorted version of the state's racial history.
The criticism was included in an email sent to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley on the eve of the vote to endorse the new benchmarks after a 14-month review that sparked controversy.
It was signed by nine of the 27 members of a steering committee of educators and others named by state officials to recommend new guidelines, including the two parent representatives on the panel.
Aaron Jura, one of the nine and a school curriculum writer, said Wednesday the new benchmarks are less progressive than those in Mississippi.
Jura, who lives in New Orleans, said the department "listened to a very well organized minority of people who were misinformed."
The committee endorsed its recommendations last September, which were then revised by Brumley and the state Department of Education amid a flurry of public comments.
