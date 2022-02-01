Solar farm

The West Baton Rouge Solar Farm being tied into Entergy has over 100,000 individual solar panels. The project being proposed for Calcasieu Parish would include roughly a million panels. (Photo by John Ballance, The Advocate)
Hosston solar farm map

SHREVEPORT, La. - Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) announced Tuesday plans to add 72.5 megawatts of solar energy by Dec. 1, 2024, through a power purchase agreement with Rocking R Solar, LLC. The proposal supports SWEPCO’s long-term plan of increasing its use of more clean energy sources, such as solar and wind.

In the filing submitted Friday, SWEPCO seeks approval of the proposal from the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC).

The project – named Rocking R Solar Facility – will be located approximately 20 miles north of Shreveport near Hosston. The new facility will help fulfill SWEPCO’s commitment made to the LPSC in May 2020 to pursue up to 200 megawatts of solar generation in its service territory.

