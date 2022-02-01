SHREVEPORT, La. - Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) announced Tuesday plans to add 72.5 megawatts of solar energy by Dec. 1, 2024, through a power purchase agreement with Rocking R Solar, LLC. The proposal supports SWEPCO’s long-term plan of increasing its use of more clean energy sources, such as solar and wind.
In the filing submitted Friday, SWEPCO seeks approval of the proposal from the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC).
The project – named Rocking R Solar Facility – will be located approximately 20 miles north of Shreveport near Hosston. The new facility will help fulfill SWEPCO’s commitment made to the LPSC in May 2020 to pursue up to 200 megawatts of solar generation in its service territory.