BATON ROUGE, La. - The new president-chancellor of the Southern University System will bring four decades of academic administration experience with him to Baton Rouge later this year.
The Southern University Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Friday to name University of Wisconsin-Platteville President Dennis Shields as the 11th president of the Southern University System and its second president-chancellor.
"There is one person, in my opinion, today who is the best fit for where Southern is today and where our strategic plan and master plan are striving to take this Southern University System," said Rev. Samuel Tolbert Jr., the board member who formally nominated Shields for the post. "Therefore, it is my esteemed honor to nominate Dennis Shields, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, to become the next Southern University president-chancellor."
Shields will replace President-Chancellor Ray Belton, who announced last year that he would be retiring in fall 2022.
Shields, 66, spoke briefly after being selected about his time spent on campus in early February and his excitement in taking the new role.
Read more from our news partner The Advocate.