SHREVEPORT, La -- Those new police cars may look sharp. But there's a glitch in the dashcam video system.
You may have seen the SPD's new SUV's with black & white paint jobs. About 45 have been put into service.
The cameras work fine. But the City of Shreveport tells us that automatic downloading of video from the cars is failing due to a combination of software and antenna problems.
And because of the computer chip shortage, it could be five months before the right gear is installed. That's according to City of Shreveport Communications Director Marquel Sennet.
Meantime, SPD tech staff physically remove hard drives from the new car cams so the video can be manually downloaded.
The city did not reveal the added cost for the new equipment that's on order. It also did not answer why the problem was not foreseen.