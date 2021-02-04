SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport neighborhood that led the city last year in the number of most serious crimes committed will see increased police this year. But not in the way most think.
SPD officers now have their own space in the Canaan Village Apartments where they can work from but more importantly where they can interact with residents on a more casual basis. Getting to know they people they serve instead of just showing up to work crime scenes is seen as a proactive approach to reducing crime.
“Having a police presence is a wonderful thing,” said Chris Akbari, CEO of ITEX Solutions, the company that manages the apartments. “But to actually have them on the grounds interacting with us … builds a sense of community.”
The opening Thursday of the new Shreveport Police Department Community Police Hub was made possible through a 2016 federal grant and community partnerships. Community development director Bonnie Moore was recognized for her integral role in the process.
The hub includes two separate rooms. One is a work room for officers, where they can file reports and meet with people, and the other room is for citizens, primarily for children, where it is hoped learning and other education opportunities take place.
The hub, Chief Ben Raymond said, will provide law enforcement a place to interact with citizens in a casual and friendly environment.
“Unfortunately, we did choose this area because it was at the top of the reported Part 1 crimes in the city,” Raymond said as he was flanked by dozens of men and women from various local, parish and state law enforcement agencies. Crimes in that category includes murder, robbery, assault, vehicle theft and arson.
Last year was one of the most violent on record for Shreveport with 74 homicides, Raymond said.
But five weeks into 2021, Shreveport police, state troopers, sheriff’s deputies, marshals and federal agents collectively seized 47 illegal firearms and a large quantity of drugs. Forty-four people face felony charges and 34 others assorted other charges.
SPD is working with the Caddo district attorney and U.S. Attorney’s Office to seek the maximum penalty for those arrested for firearms-related offenses in the city, Raymond said.
The best way to decrease crime, he added, is to decrease the number of weapons illegally possessed.
Mayor Adrian Perkins and City Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor praised the unified effort of all the law enforcement agencies.
“It’s going to take this unified force to make our city safer,” Perkins said. “What we’ve seen as a city is a rash of violence since this pandemic began.”
Although that’s a national problem, “it’s still unacceptable in our city, in our community … and we need to do all we can to stop it,” Perkins said.
Added Taylor: “To have a nucleus such as this is very important for this community.”