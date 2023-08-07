BOSSIER CITY, La. - School is back in session for new teachers in Bossier Parish. Monday, 90 first year teachers in the district came together to find out what to expect this year.
“It's kind of scary, but it's fun because we're all scared together,” said Rachel Hughes, a new JROTC instructor.
Starting a new career can be intimidating, but for new teachers in Bossier schools - they’re getting a little help along the way.
“Bossier because it's a positive environment. They're very supportive, uplifting and very encouraging,” said Tiffany Harris Goodin, a new 3rd grade teacher.
The district has a program for first year teachers called CARES, which stands for Coaching and Retaining Educators for Success.
“We've had a great retention rate with our first year teachers because throughout the year we're meeting them, we're helping them with their needs, we're supporting them through this,” said Tonya Hilburn, Supervisor of Personnel Evaluation.
The new teachers will meet monthly.
“I think it's very beneficial because especially when you're new to teaching or coming from a different field of teaching, knowing that you have a team to support you, knowing that you're going to meet other new teachers who are going through the same struggles means a whole lot. It just really means that you're not in this all by yourself,” said Harris Goodin.
School leaders said they think this program works to retain and recruit teachers. This year they have less than 20 teacher job openings left to fill, which they said hasn’t happened in several years.
“So having qualified and certified teachers in front of students is going to have a huge impact on the students' success in Bossier schools. And so that's why we are so excited to only have a few openings right now,” said Hilburn.
“I'm really excited to be here. I see all the support that we have already and because everyone else is excited to be here, it just makes it that much easier,” said Hughes.