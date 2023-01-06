TEXARKANA, Texas – A new Texas property tax revision is welcome news for disabled and senior citizen homeowners.
Senate Bill 12 was written by Sen. Paul Bettencourt which limits the amount a school district can levy on property taxes of an elderly or disabled homeowner.
This bill was written in response to a school funding overhaul that passed in 2019 which gave additional state money to school districts so that local property tax rates could be lowered. But this law did not entitle elderly and disabled homeowners to this same reduction.
The new law which now lowers property taxes for seniors and disabled homeowners went into effect Jan. 1.
For more information in Bowie county visit: The Bowie County Assessor, or visit the local Texas county’s tax assessor.
The new Texas 88th legislative session begins Tuesday.