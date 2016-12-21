Harvest Texarkana Food Bank has a new tool in their fight against hunger.
On Wednesday, the organization added a new refrigerated truck to their fleet.
Officials say the new truck will help expand their mission in providing hunger relief to the food bank's 10-county service area.
The new truck will allow them to deliver fresh and frozen foods to their clients.
"With this truck, it will now enable us to receive and distribute that food in a more sufficient manner and a cheaper manner because we'll have our own truck in order to do that distribution," said Lydia Lawrence, Harvest Texarkana Board President.
The additional truck was made possible through a WalMart Foundation award of $117,000.