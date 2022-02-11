LAFAYETTE, La. - Megan Duhon is in the market for a vehicle for the first time since 2018.
Her husband is trying to sell his diesel truck due to the rising cost of fuel, and her family will need a vehicle within a week of him selling the truck. Chances of that happening, however, may be slim.
But Duhon is facing a challenge many car buyers will face in the upcoming buying season: inventory is down, and prices of used cars are way up.
Duhon owns a Volkswagen Tiguan that she bought new for $26,000 in 2018. The car she wants now is priced at $30,000, and it's used. She has her eyes set on a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas, black with top trim level, after she saw a black Atlas along with a white one while driving past Sterling Automotive one weekend.
