Used car lot

Ashley Lyon, with Saia Electric, reinstalls the Used Cars banners at Price LeBlanc Toyota in Baton Rouge. The soaring prices are due to global chip shortages and increased demand for personal transportation fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)

LAFAYETTE, La. - Megan Duhon is in the market for a vehicle for the first time since 2018.

Her husband is trying to sell his diesel truck due to the rising cost of fuel, and her family will need a vehicle within a week of him selling the truck. Chances of that happening, however, may be slim.

But Duhon is facing a challenge many car buyers will face in the upcoming buying season: inventory is down, and prices of used cars are way up.

Duhon owns a Volkswagen Tiguan that she bought new for $26,000 in 2018. The car she wants now is priced at $30,000, and it's used. She has her eyes set on a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas, black with top trim level, after she saw a black Atlas along with a white one while driving past Sterling Automotive one weekend.

Read more on Duhon's efforts to buy a vehicle like most people are experiencing now from our news partner The Advocate.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments