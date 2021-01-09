You've heard a lot about vaccines in recent months.
Pfizer and Moderna already have theirs on the market and being given out around the country.
But, there's another one getting in the game right now called 'Novavax'. The Willis-Knighton Health System has started doing some research with the new vaccine.
"We're going to have a vaccine trial, you know obviously it's going to be quite a while before many people will be able to get a vaccine because they have to give it to the higher risk people and first responders and everything like that first. We will have access to a vaccine study if anyone is interested, but it is placebo controlled. So you do have a 2 out of 3 chance of getting the vaccine or 1 out of 3 chance of getting placebo," said Carrie Kay, director of clinical research/Willis-Knighton Health System.
If you are interested in being a part of the vaccine study you can call this number, 318-455-9730, to get in touch with the clinical research department at Willis Knighton.