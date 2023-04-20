McCurtain County, OK - We're getting our first look at dashcam video of an arrest --- at the center of the controversy --- in McCurtain County, Oklahoma.
That arrest is now the subject of a lawsuit Filed Thursday by the widow of Bobby Barrick..
The family charges McCurtain County deputies used excessive force during the March, 2022 arrest.
They say Barrick was rushed to the hospital after suffering a seizure. He died five days later.
In the video police are trying to get Barrick to put his feet in front of him in the vehicle. He is not cooperating.
Family members say Barrick was experiencing a mental health episode.
Barrick’s widow says she will not watch the video.