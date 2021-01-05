MINDEN, La. -- New Webster Parish Tax Assessor Denise Edwards was sworn into office Tuesday morning.
Edwards has 38 years of experience in the assessor's office, serving as deputy assessor then chief deputy assessor. She takes over the reigns from former Tax Assessor Morris Guin, who did not seek reelection in the fall 2019 elections. His term expired Dec. 31.
Clerk of Court Holli Vining issued the oath of office to Edwards and her staff in a low-key ceremony attended only by a few family members. Sworn in as the chief deputy assessor was Sharon Duncan.
“My plan for the next four years is to continue providing the Webster Parish citizens with the same high quality, efficient, effective and friendly service that has become the Assessor’s Office trademark,” Edwards said. “It is our goal to provide accurate and equitable assessments with knowledge, fairness, and integrity. Correct property assessments help provide our local governments, library, law enforcement, schools, fire districts and others with the funds they need to maintain, improve, and repair our infrastructure, protect us from crime and educate our children.”
Keeping Webster Parish citizens and taxpayers informed with up-to-date information is a high priority, Edwards said. To accomplish that a newly designed website went live last week.
"The website was created as a service to the taxpayers of Webster Parish with their needs in mind, Edwards continued. “It will assist in locating property ownerships, assessed values, legal descriptions, estimated tax amounts, digital mapping and other helpful information that pertains to the Assessor’s Office. I hope it will be a useful resource for practical information about property values and the assessment process. The newest feature is free access to the GIS mapping, which had previously been a subscription fee-based service."
Edwards said her staff will continue to assist and inform citizens on how to file for homestead exemption and special assessment level freezes available to senior citizens and veterans with disabilities and any other tax benefits available and to stay current with any legislative changes that will affect our taxpayers and taxing districts. She has recently added the ability to file for homestead exemption and plans to add special assessment applications when the software becomes available.
Edwards, a Louisiana certified assessor, is the daughter of the late George Gossett and Barbara Reagan. She is the widow of the late Jody Edwards, and they have four adult children: Charly Dew and Levi, Emily Kennington and Landon, Cady Pruitt and Cherokee Edwards, and four grandchildren: Amzie, Aria, Paxton and Shep.