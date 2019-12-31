SHREVEPORT, La. - Emergency room staffs across he ArkLaTex and the country were preparing for a busy night.
Fireworks injuries are one of primary reasons people end up spending New Year's Eve sitting in an emergency room rather than celebrating.
Because ER's are likely to be busy, Dr. Steen Trawick, Chief Medical Officer of Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System, said be careful to avoid situations that could create an emergency because ER wait times will be longer.
"Just remember that emergency departments are for true emergencies. And if it's a medication refill or something that can wait until your doctor's office is open on Thursday it's probably best to do that," Trawick said.
Trawick also said having a child with a high fever or if someone is seriously injured it's worth the wait.