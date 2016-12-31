Kids had an early celebration of their own --- today in Shreveport.
It was "New Year's at Noon"--- because staying up till midnight might be pushing the limits for some of those youngsters.
Sci-Port held its annual year-end festivities with a "science of fireworks" demonstration--- plus a balloon drop--- in the "JP Morgan Chase Grand Lobby".
Visitors were invited to wear pajamas for the midday celebration.
"It may be a little hard for them to stay up until midnight tonight," says Tara Burton, Sci-Port Community Engagement Manager, "so they can celebrate the new year at noon, wear their pj's just like i am today, and kind of have a daytime family friendly celebration for the new year."
It was a fun event for kids and parents.
Sci-Port has held "New Year's at Noon" for several years, so if you missed it this time around --- there is always 2017.