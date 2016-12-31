 Kids had an early celebration of their own --- today in Shreveport.

It was "New Year's at Noon"--- because staying up till midnight might be pushing the limits for some of those youngsters.

Sci-Port held its annual year-end festivities with a "science of fireworks" demonstration--- plus a balloon drop---  in the "JP Morgan Chase Grand Lobby".

Visitors were invited to wear pajamas for the midday celebration.

"It may be a little hard for them to stay up until midnight tonight," says Tara Burton, Sci-Port Community Engagement Manager, "so they can celebrate the new year at noon, wear their pj's just like i am today, and kind of have a daytime family friendly celebration for the new year."

It was a fun event for kids and parents.

Sci-Port has held "New Year's at Noon" for several years, so if you missed it this time around --- there is always 2017.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments