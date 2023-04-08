Shooting at New Zion Apartments in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La-- Officers responded to a second shooting tonight in Shreveport. The shooting took place in the 4300 block of Illinois at the New Zion Apartments. The shooting involved two victims, one being a juvenile. 

The juvenile victim was found inside the New Zion Apartments on Illinois Avenue with one "through and through" gunshot wound to the thigh. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.

 
The second victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with life threatening injuries caused by a gun shot wound to the chest.

Both men were at a large gathering in the complex, however no one was able to give officers any information on the shooting. 

 

Officials say, the investigation is still ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

