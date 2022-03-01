SHREVEPORT, La -- A restaurant owner is stirring things up in this year's city elections. Mavice Hughes-Thigpen told a cheering crowd of supporters outside Eddie's Restaurant on Hollywood Ave. that she's running for city council in District B.
That seat is currently held by LeVette Fuller. District B has traditionally been a swing vote on the council. The area includes Highland and the South Highlands areas.
Asked how she would be a change from Fuller, Thigpen said, "I'll be different because I'll listen to what the people say, their cries and their concerns, and I'll address it right away."
Asked if that's not happening now, she replied, "According to the people in this area, no. I feel like some of the things they wanted to get done just haven't been heard. Such as the ditches, the sewage here, potholes in the area. There are a lot of things."
Fuller reacted to Thigpen's campaign announcement in a written statement, saying, "I'm honored to be the voice of District B in civic matters and aim to continue serving the leaders and everyday citizens of District B and the City of Shreveport, whether they be leaders of culinary culture, users of critical infrastructure or recipients of necessary services and protections."
Thigpen says she's worked in legislative affairs for the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and the Caddo Parish Administrative office. She was also a 20-year employee in the federal court system.