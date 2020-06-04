SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three days after leading a demonstration on racial injustice outside the city's police department, a group of concerned African American citizens went inside to meet with Shreveport's top cop.
They call themselves the Community Congress For Systemic Justice. Seven of their members met for more than two hours with Chief Ben Raymond, airing their concerns.
"Look into the systemic racism that's going on within the department, to look into police misconduct, to look into what we feel is racially profiled and pointed out in the black community," said Pastor Linus Mayes, summarizing their agenda.
Another topic was deaths of blacks during confrontations with Shreveport police officers. One case mentioned goes back nearly two decades. Marquise Hudspeth was shot and killed in 2003 after pointing what turned out to be a cellphone at officers.
The group also complained about the death of Anthony Childs last year. The coroner ruled that Childs took his own life after being chased and pulling a gun on an officer.
There are also the deaths of two men in police custody as recently as April. One of those cases appears especially troublesome.
Witnesses and police sources said officers repeatedly hit and tased Tommie McGlothen, 44, who struggled with them. The car break-in suspect was later found unresponsive in the back of a police car.
"I'm always suspicious whenever someone dies in police custody. But I know things do happen. But I'm going to reserve that until I hear more facts of the case," said group member Craig Lee.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office is now deciding on possible charges in both cases, following police investigations that are wrapping up. Because of the continued probes, the group said Raymond told them he could not discuss those cases.
And they said Raymond explained that because of civil service law protections, he can't move too swiftly to discipline or fire officers for transgressions. So the group will turn their attention to local state lawmakers.
"To make it incumbent on them to make the changes needed, and let them know that we're not just satisfied to put these people off work and off duty and continue to pay them with our tax dollars. It's just not acceptable," said group member Alvin Oliver.
The members of the group said the chief was very attentive to their concerns, and that they gained a better understanding on how the justice system currently worked.
Mayes said the group is committed to peace.
"We're still speaking of non-violence. We're still speaking of no burning, no looting, none of that," Mayes said. "We want serious policy and serious action to be taken from the police department."
For now, the group said they're satisfied to let the current process run its course.
A police spokeswoman said Raymond was not available for comment on the meeting.