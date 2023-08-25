ARCADIA, La. -- The North Bienville Fire Protection District board on Friday fired Fire Chief Gary Hathorn.
The board cited "inconsistencies" as its reason to terminate him.
The action was taken during a special called meeting of the board that now has newly appointed members.
Bienville Parish Police Jury Secretary Rodney Warren explained changes to the board were needed since two communities -- Mt. Lebanon and the Village of Bryceland -- were not represented in accordance with the state statute that created the fire board.
“Recently, one member was taken off the board back in June and replaced and with that action it brought into question how the members of the North Bienville Fire District were appointed. We got to looking at the legalities of it,” Warren said. “It allowed for two members to be appointed by the parish governing authority and a member of the Town of Gibsland and the Town of Bryceland appointing one and those four members selecting a chairman.”
According to Warren, the exclusion of Mt. Lebanon on the board meant previous chairman Trevin Scott was no longer legally appointed.
The new board consists of Lizzie “Annette” Moss in the Bryceland seat, Mylan Shepherd in the Gibsland seat, William “Bill Sims in one of the governing body seats, Jerry Roberson also of a governing body and newly appointed Mary Claire Kettler representing Mt. Lebanon. That leaves Moss and Shepherd as the only remaining legally appointed members of the previous board, but neither were present at Friday's meeting.
Sims was named chairman then discussion turned to Hathorn's job performance. Hathorn did not attend but was given 24-hour notice.
“Due to the inconsistencies of Hathorn, we no longer need his services,” said Sims.
The vote to fire Hathorn was unanimous and follows issues that have surfaced concerning the department's administration, citizen complaints to the Police Jury and refusal to respond to fires within the district.
Antoine Hampton was appointed as interim chief.
“In the meantime, we need Mr. Hathorn’s truck and all NBFD belongings,” said Sims. “We might need help from the sheriff’s department. Whoever the deputy is and maybe one member of the board will go to retrieve the truck and we will let him have his belongings, but we want all NBFD property.”
The board is giving Hathorn until the close of business Monday to turn in the chief’s truck and property. They also stated a board member and deputy would need to be present to escort Hathorn into any fire department locations where he may have personal property that he needs to retrieve.
“I do not think what they are doing is legal. I have some questions about the legalities of this new board and some of them holding dual-office and will be looking further into this matter," Hathorn told the Bienville Parish Journal.
-----
The Bienville Parish Journal contributed to this report.