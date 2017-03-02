This is a story defined by tragedy-- and technology.
A man shoots his girlfriend's father in front of his own daughters; scoops one up and leaves.
What the killer didn't realize is that the terror he was about to unleash-- the planning; the execution; and even his remorse-- would all be caught on camera.
The story revealed in this 3-news investigation.
Donovan Carman was angry. He had two children with his girlfriend, Deidre Nichols-- but her family didn't want him around. The children were staying with their grandfather, Bobby Nichols.
"He went there to pick up his child," said Lt. Adam Ewing of the Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office, "even though he was told not to come."
Viewers of the video version of this story-- the video attached to this article-- are able to look out through the windshield of Donovan Carman's truck as he drove to Bobby Nichols home in north Desoto Parish on December 28, 2015; the significance of that will soon become apparent.
You can see Carman turning into the driveway on Richardson Road and eventually come to a stop.
"He was armed with a weapon before he ever got out of the truck." said Lt. Ewing.
Carman was carrying a nine millimeter pistol; you can see him walk in front of the truck dressed in an LSU sweatshirt, heading for the front door of the house. Then-- the unthinkable.
"He walked up onto the porch," said Ewing, "and when the victim came to the door-- he shot him."
BANG!!
On the video you can see Carman point the gun; and the sound of a gunshot is clearly audible.
Then Carman goes inside the house, heading for his two year old daughter.
"We had never seen anything like that before." Ewing said.
But, how did they see it? This was reality-- not a television show. Carman had killed Bobby Nichols in front of his children and ex-girlfriend; but there was a witness of a different kind.
"During the investigation it was brought to our attention that his GPS unit had a camera inside it," Lt. Ewing said, "we were able to see a video from start to finish of how this incident took place."
After the shooting-- Carman comes out of the house with his daughter in one arm and a gun in his right hand. He takes the murder weapon, tucks it in the pocket of his sweatshirt and puts his daughter in the car.
"The hardest part for the officers," said Ewing, "was when he left the home with the child-- where we could hear."
"(little girl crying as they pull away from house) What did you do Daddy? Why did you boom Daddy? I want papa. (More crying)"
"That part of the video was the most difficult for all of us to listen to," Ewing said, "because this is just a child."
Meanwhile, the anger that drove a man to murder began to fade. As Carman left-- he called his mother.
Transcript of emotional phone call; Carman talking to his mother:
"I just killed Bobby. They tried to keep my kids from me-- and I flipped. And I lost my --- cool. He's dead. So, I'm gonna drop her off to you, where I know she's safe and then I'm leaving. I won't be alive. I just want you to know, Mom; I just want you to know I love you. Okay, Mom? I'm gone. I'm not gonna live in a cell."
"I don't know how we didn't end up with more fatalities that day." Ewing said.
Looking out once again through the windshield of Carman's truck-- he arrives at a mobile home park and stops. You don't see him get out, or his daughter-- but he hands her off to a family member with no words spoken. He walks back in front of the truck-- and as he drives he calls his father:
"I'm not gonna go to jail, Dad." Carman says on the video.
But he would-- and soon; law officers in Desoto and Caddo parishes were already looking for him. The video shows Carman driving right past a Caddo Sheriff's patrol car.
"He was apprehended by Caddo deputies." said Ewing.
Carman quickly admitted killing Nichols; and a little more than a year later pleads guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter-- which allowed him to avoid a life sentence.
As for the video documenting the crime:
"It was confirmation to everything we were told," Lt. Ewing said, "and the evidence we found at the scene. It was definitely a surprise and a little bit of an education for us."
Carolyn Nichols is the wife of the murdered Bobby Nichols. She spoke recently with KTBS-3 executive producer, Vicky Welborn-- concerning the family's agreeing to Carman's plea of manslaughter.
In a very emotional response, Carolyn Nichols said:
"I feel that my husband Bobby would not want us to continue on with this, if there was something that would get it over with for us; even though it won't ever leave us. But he never wanted us to worry about him. He said: Y'all go on with your lives. But, we don't really have a life now."
Although Desoto investigators routinely use cell phones and GPS devices to track vehicles-- this case marked the first time they've obtained audio and video from a private GPS device.
Carman remains in the Desoto Parish Jail. He will be sentenced May 23rd. he faces up to 40 years in prison.