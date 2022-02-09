Water Vapor Image of our Next Weather Maker
Water Vapor Image of our Next Weather Maker

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker scheduled to bring a cold front through on Saturday was over Alaska as of Wednesday evening.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Before it arrives, it should feel very spring-like on Friday with temperatures in the 60s-70s.

Saturday Morning Forecast

By Saturday morning, the front passes through and the clouds in white increase from the north.

Saturday Midday Forecast

Some showers could occur during the lunch hour.

Saturday Afternoon Forecast

Temperatures may stay in the 40s on Saturday afternoon...some 20 plus degrees colder than Friday afternoon.

Saturday Evening Forecast

The rain moves away by evening and it gets colder.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Forecast rain amounts appear on the light side probably much less than a quarter inch.

Sunday Morning Forecast

Temperatures start out near freezing on Sunday morning with clear skies.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

That afternoon, it warms into the 50s-60s with sunshine.

