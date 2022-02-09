SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker scheduled to bring a cold front through on Saturday was over Alaska as of Wednesday evening.
Before it arrives, it should feel very spring-like on Friday with temperatures in the 60s-70s.
By Saturday morning, the front passes through and the clouds in white increase from the north.
Some showers could occur during the lunch hour.
Temperatures may stay in the 40s on Saturday afternoon...some 20 plus degrees colder than Friday afternoon.
The rain moves away by evening and it gets colder.
Forecast rain amounts appear on the light side probably much less than a quarter inch.
Temperatures start out near freezing on Sunday morning with clear skies.
That afternoon, it warms into the 50s-60s with sunshine.
