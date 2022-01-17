SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker for Wednesday was located over southern California Monday evening.
It brings a cold front into southern Oklahoma Wednesday morning. Temperatures are forecast in the 50s-60s with cloudy skies ahead of the boundary.
The front moves into the I-20 corridor by the middle part of the day. Rain is possible in Arkansas at that time.
The front moves south of Shreveport in the late afternoon with showers and some storms. Temperatures rise into the 70s.
By evening, the front moves south of the ArkLaTex. Rain ends from northwest to southeast.
Heaviest rainfall is forecast across Toledo Bend. Light amounts are projected over northern sections.
The rain chance is highest from Toledo Bend toward Ruston. The possibility drops off sharply in east Texas up into Oklahoma due to a lack of moisture and instability.
There is a Marginal Risk of severe storms according to the Storm Prediction Center. Hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible from Toledo Bend through northeast Louisiana.
