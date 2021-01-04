SHREVEPORT, La. - Rain is forecast to come our way again by the midweek. The next rain maker was over California late Monday.
It's forecast to move into our area as early as Wednesday morning.
Showers and a few storms may cover most of the ArkLaTex by midday. Severe weather is not expected.
The heaviest rain may shift into north Louisiana late in the afternoon.
The precipitation is projected to end by 10 PM.
Rain amounts could add up to an inch or better.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.