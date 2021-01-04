Water Vapor Image of Wednesday's Rain Maker in the ArkLaTex
Water Vapor Image of Wednesday's Rain Maker in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - Rain is forecast to come our way again by the midweek.  The next rain maker was over California late Monday.

7 AM Wednesday Forecast

It's forecast to move into our area as early as Wednesday morning.

Midday Wednesday Forecast

Showers and a few storms may cover most of the ArkLaTex by midday.  Severe weather is not expected.

5 PM Wednesday Forecast

The heaviest rain may shift into north Louisiana late in the afternoon.

10 PM Wednesday Forecast

The precipitation is projected to end by 10 PM.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts could add up to an inch or better.

