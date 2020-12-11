SHREVEPORT, La. - Rain is in the outlook for Sunday afternoon. The weather maker projected to bring this precipitation was in the western US Friday evening.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Clouds roll in Sunday morning from the west.
Rain moves into western sections by lunch time.
Showers and isolated storms spread across the remainder of the ArkLaTex during the afternoon.
The storm system moves out of the area late Sunday evening.
Rain totals may exceed an inch in some parts.
