SHREVEPORT, La. - Showers and storms are forecast to return to the ArkLaTex during the next few days. The Water Vapor Image from early Monday evening showed the weather makers responsible for this outlook.
Storms were already developing in west Texas. Some were severe.
The risk is Slight for Tuesday
and Marginal for Wednesday according to the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds and hail are the primary problem areas. Isolated tornadoes are a very small risk, but can't be ruled out.
Flooding rains from heavy downpours are also projected. Amounts could exceed 3 inches!
Rain begins moving in by Tuesday morning.
A warm front pushes north increasing the severe potential by Tuesday afternoon.
The next disturbance arrives on Wednesday with more storms that morning
and afternoon.
The precipitation is expected to end over most of the area on Thursday.
The 7-Day Forecast shows cool weather and a high rain chance through Wednesday. Then, it dries out and slowly heats up for the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.