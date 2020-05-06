SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker scheduled to bring showers and storms to the ArkLaTex late Thursday through Friday morning was in the northern Rocky Mountains Wednesday evening.
This system may initiate storms as early as Thursday evening in northeast Texas and Oklahoma.
The early activity could last until after midnight.
Then, the main event pushes through around sunrise Friday.
It's projected to affect the area through mid morning.
The activity weakens and moves south of the ArkLaTex by early afternoon.
The cold front passes by in the late afternoon with just a few more showers. Afterward, the clouds clear.
Forecast rain amounts could climb to near 3 inches according to the latest model data from late Wednesday evening.
Severe weather is possible. Hail and gusty winds could be the culprits. The risk was only marginal as of Wednesday (Storm Prediction Center). It could be upgraded depending on the next few model runs.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.