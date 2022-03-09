Water Vapor Image of our Next Weather Maker for Late Friday
Water Vapor Image of our Next Weather Maker for Late Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker was in the Pacific Northwest as of Wednesday evening.

Friday Morning Forecast

This system moves into the ArkLaTex with a cold front on Friday morning.

Friday Midday Forecast

It takes several hours for the really cold air to move around the Ouachitas into our area.  The ArkLaTex may remain fairly mild through midday.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Rain (blue) is forecast during the afternoon.

Friday Evening Forecast

The cold air may finally arrive Friday evening.  At that time, any rain left in the area could change over to snow.

2 AM Saturday Forecast

This wintry precipitation may last for a few hours before dissipating.

7 AM Saturday Forecast

Then, clearing and cold weather is forecast for Saturday morning.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts are forecast light.

Forecast Snow Amounts

Significant accumulations of snow are not expected.

