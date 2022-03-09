SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker was in the Pacific Northwest as of Wednesday evening.
This system moves into the ArkLaTex with a cold front on Friday morning.
It takes several hours for the really cold air to move around the Ouachitas into our area. The ArkLaTex may remain fairly mild through midday.
Rain (blue) is forecast during the afternoon.
The cold air may finally arrive Friday evening. At that time, any rain left in the area could change over to snow.
This wintry precipitation may last for a few hours before dissipating.
Then, clearing and cold weather is forecast for Saturday morning.
Rain amounts are forecast light.
Significant accumulations of snow are not expected.
