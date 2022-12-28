SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker which is scheduled to bring rain to the ArkLaTex on Thursday and Friday was over the western US on Wednesday afternoon.
This system increases our rain chance starting late tonight.
The likelihood of precipitation becomes a probability for the latter part of Thursday.
The risk of severe weather is Marginal according to the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are the primary culprits.
Light rain showers and patchy drizzle are possible late tonight through Thursday morning.
Thunderstorms are could mix in during Thursday afternoon.
Heavy downpours may occur Thursday night into Friday morning.
The storm slowly departs the ArkLaTex on Friday afternoon.
Rain amounts could add up to over 2 inches.
So, rain is forecast with highs in the 60s-70s for Thursday through Friday. Then, dry and warm weather is forecast for the weekend. Finally, more storms could occur on Monday.
