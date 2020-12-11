SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Thursday evening, our next two storm systems were west of the ArkLaTex and heading our way. The first expected to arrive Friday was over the Rocky Mountains. The second was in the Pacific Northwest.
Friday's system could bring severe weather in the form gusty winds. The risk is marginal according to the Storm Prediction Center and depends on how warm and humid it gets.
Rain moves into the western part of the ArkLaTex by about noon.
At 5 p.m., showers and storms cover much of the area.
By the end of the evening, showers and thunderstorms are on the way out.
After midnight, the rain ends and it clears behind a cold front.
Projected rain amounts range from a half to nearly an inch.
Sunday's weather maker is forecast to push through during the afternoon and evening with a cold rain.
Rainfall is projected to be about a half inch.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.