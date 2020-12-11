Satellite and Radar Image of our next two Weather Makers
Satellite and Radar Image of our next two Weather Makers

SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Thursday evening, our next two storm systems were west of the ArkLaTex and heading our way.  The first expected to arrive Friday was over the Rocky Mountains.  The second was in the Pacific Northwest.

Marginal Severe Risk for the ArkLaTex

Friday's system could bring severe weather in the form gusty winds.  The risk is marginal according to the Storm Prediction Center and depends on how warm and humid it gets.

Noon Forecast on Friday

Rain moves into the western part of the ArkLaTex by about noon.

5 p.m. Friday Forecast

At 5 p.m., showers and storms cover much of the area.

10 p.m. Friday Forecast

By the end of the evening, showers and thunderstorms are on the way out.

Early Saturday Morning Forecast

After midnight, the rain ends and it clears behind a cold front.

Forecast Rain Amounts from Friday's Storm

Projected rain amounts range from a half to nearly an inch.

Sunday's Afternoon Forecast

Sunday's weather maker is forecast to push through during the afternoon and evening with a cold rain.

Sunday's Forecast Rain Amounts

Rainfall is projected to be about a half inch.

