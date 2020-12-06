The first wave of Coronavirus has apparently come and gone.
But, the numbers are not decreasing, in fact just the opposite by most accounts as we work through what appears to be a second wave of the virus. We spoke to a local economist about the numbers.
"We probably could predict the first wave that came through last spring and kind of hit us in February, March and April. What we probably didn't do well is predict this 2nd wave that in terms of number of people getting infected is going to be bigger," said David Hoaas, Professor of Economics at Centenary College.
Many experts are saying the resurgence of the virus is being caused by 'quarantine and lockdown fatigue' along with colder weather.