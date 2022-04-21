SHREVEPORT, La. - The next significant weather maker for the ArkLaTex was over the western US as of Thursday evening.
This storm system is expected to pass through late Sunday into Monday.
Here is the timeline:
Warm, windy and humid weather lasts through Saturday.
Some showers may show up late Sunday.
A cold front with showers and storms associated with this weather maker pushes through the ArkLaTex on Monday.
Nice conditions with a short lived cool down return on Tuesday.
Rain amounts could exceed an inch in many parts of the area.
Right now, the risk of severe storms is small according to the Storm Prediction Center.
