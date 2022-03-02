Water Vapor Image of Our Next Significant Weather Maker
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next significant weather maker was on the west US coast late Wednesday evening.

Saturday Afternoon Forecast

As it approaches our area, a few showers are possible Saturday.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

Showers and storms could occur around the I-30 corridor on Sunday.  A few storms could be severe.

Monday Morning Forecast

The main event is forecast for early Monday morning with a cold front accompanied by showers and storms.  Some storms could be severe.

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Clearing and cooler weather is projected that afternoon.

