SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next significant weather maker was on the west US coast late Wednesday evening.
As it approaches our area, a few showers are possible Saturday.
Showers and storms could occur around the I-30 corridor on Sunday. A few storms could be severe.
The main event is forecast for early Monday morning with a cold front accompanied by showers and storms. Some storms could be severe.
Clearing and cooler weather is projected that afternoon.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for forecast updates during the next few days.