SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker scheduled for early Saturday was spreading rain over the western US as of early Thursday evening.
This rain is forecast to move into the ArkLaTex after midnight Saturday morning.
What little rain we see may last through sunrise
and then depart by midday Saturday.
Sunshine then follows for the rest of the afternoon.
Due to our dry atmosphere, precipitation amounts are forecast to be very light.
Good news...even though this weather maker may contain an isolated thunderstorm, severe weather is not expected.
