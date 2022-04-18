Satellite and Radar Image of our Next Weather Maker for the Midweek
Satellite and Radar Image of our Next Weather Maker for the Midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Monday afternoon, our next weather maker was moving over the west US coast as shown in the Satellite/Radar imagery.

Jet Stream Forecast of our Next Weather Maker

This system is forecast to weaken and push across the northern part of the ArkLaTex by Wednesday morning.

10 PM Tuesday Forecast

As a result, rain may appear over the I-30 corridor as early as Tuesday evening.

7 AM Wednesday Forecast

The precipitation is projected to increase in areal coverage and intensity early Wednesday morning.

Noon Wednesday Forecast

The heaviest rain is forecast in Oklahoma and Arkansas during the middle part of Wednesday.

5 PM Wednesday Forecast

Showers and storms depart by the late afternoon.

Forecast Rain Amounts on Wednesday

Heaviest precipitation is expected in northern sections near the mountains.

Severe Weather Forecast from the Storm Prediction Center

As for severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center thinks it will stay away from us.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments