SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Monday afternoon, our next weather maker was moving over the west US coast as shown in the Satellite/Radar imagery.
This system is forecast to weaken and push across the northern part of the ArkLaTex by Wednesday morning.
As a result, rain may appear over the I-30 corridor as early as Tuesday evening.
The precipitation is projected to increase in areal coverage and intensity early Wednesday morning.
The heaviest rain is forecast in Oklahoma and Arkansas during the middle part of Wednesday.
Showers and storms depart by the late afternoon.
Heaviest precipitation is expected in northern sections near the mountains.
As for severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center thinks it will stay away from us.
