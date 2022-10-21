SHREVEPORT, La. - Water Vapor imagery as of Friday afternoon shows our next weather maker which is currently located near California.
The system could bring showers and storms to the ArkLaTex starting Monday afternoon.
The rain could last through Monday evening,
Monday night,
and Tuesday morning before ending that afternoon.
Rain amounts may add up to over an inch in parts of the area!
The chance of severe weather appears low at this time according to the Storm Prediction Center.
