SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Monday evening, our Next Weather Maker was over the southern Rocky Mountains.
This system is projected to move through the ArkLaTex on Tuesday. The best chance of measurable rain appears to be during the afternoon and early evening.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Clouds push in and thicken up Tuesday morning.
Showers develop over east Texas during the late morning and early afternoon.
Showers cover much of northwest Louisiana Tuesday afternoon. Widely scattered activity is expected elsewhere.
By evening, the rain moves into Mississippi. On the back side of this system, some snow may mix with rain. No accumulations are expected.
Rain totals are forecast on the light side.
