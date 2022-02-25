SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker was moving into the rockies as of Friday evening. This disturbance plus a strong subtropical jet stream overrunning cold air above the ArkLaTex are projected to bring a chilly rain on Saturday. Then, sunny and warmer weather is expected on Sunday as the system departs.
So, drizzle and rain showers with temperatures in the 30s are forecast for the Krewe of Gemini parade on Saturday.
With the storm leaving on Sunday, the Krewe of Highland parade may enjoy sunshine and the mid 50s.
Mostly light rain and drizzle are forecast for Saturday. Amounts should be less than an inch.
Here is the forecast time line:
Scattered showers, patchy drizzle and isolated areas of wintry mix may start by Saturday morning. No significant ice accumulations are anticipated.
A more general rain is projected into the afternoon.
It will likely continue through the evening into the overnight.
Once the storm departs early Sunday, drier and warmer weather move in.
