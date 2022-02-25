Next Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker was moving into the rockies as of Friday evening.  This disturbance plus a strong subtropical jet stream overrunning cold air above the ArkLaTex are projected to bring a chilly rain on Saturday.  Then, sunny and warmer weather is expected on Sunday as the system departs.

Krewe of Gemini Weather Forecast

So, drizzle and rain showers with temperatures in the 30s are forecast for the Krewe of Gemini parade on Saturday.

Krewe of Highland Parade Forecast

With the storm leaving on Sunday, the Krewe of Highland parade may enjoy sunshine and the mid 50s.

Forecast Rain Totals for Saturday and Saturday Night

Mostly light rain and drizzle are forecast for Saturday.  Amounts should be less than an inch.

Here is the forecast time line:

Saturday Morning Forecast

Scattered showers, patchy drizzle and isolated areas of wintry mix may start by Saturday morning.  No significant ice accumulations are anticipated.

Saturday Noon Forecast
Saturday Afternoon Forecast

A more general rain is projected into the afternoon.

Saturday Evening Forecast
Sunday Morning Forecast

It will likely continue through the evening into the overnight.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

Once the storm departs early Sunday, drier and warmer weather move in.

Track this storm system over the weekend with KTBS 3 Meteorologist Tom Konvicka.

