SHREVEPORT, La. - The Next Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex was moving through southern California Monday evening.
This system is expected to bring some hefty rainfall from Wednesday morning through late Thursday evening. Amounts could exceed a few inches.
Rain may start moving into southeast Oklahoma Wednesday morning.
It could spread across the remainder of the area by afternoon.
The precipitation is expected to continue into Thursday.
Besides heavy rain in the I-30 corridor as shown, some severe weather including gusty winds plus tornadoes could occur in north Louisiana.
Then, the storm is forecast to leave Friday morning or January 1st.
