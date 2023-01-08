SHREVEPORT, La. - Our Next Weather Maker was in the Pacific Ocean as of Sunday morning. The Water Vapor Image shows the system south of Alaska. It's expected to arrive here by Wednesday night bringing showers and storms.
Here is the preliminary forecast timeline:
Showers and storms are possible on Wednesday evening
and Wednesday night.
Clearing is expected by the middle of Thursday as the storm system departs.
Rain amounts look light at this time.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates as we get closer to Wednesday night.