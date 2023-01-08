Water Vapor Image of the Next Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our Next Weather Maker was in the Pacific Ocean as of Sunday morning.  The Water Vapor Image shows the system south of Alaska.  It's expected to arrive here by Wednesday night bringing showers and storms.

Here is the preliminary forecast timeline:

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Showers and storms are possible on Wednesday evening

Thursday Morning Forecast

and Wednesday night.

Midday Thursday Forecast

Clearing is expected by the middle of Thursday as the storm system departs.

Forecast Rain Amounts for our Next Weather Maker

Rain amounts look light at this time.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates as we get closer to Wednesday night.

